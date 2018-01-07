Predators' Pekka Rinne: Wins 20th of season
Rinne yielded three goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Kings on Saturday.
Even though he gave up three goals, it was good to see Rinne get back in the win column. Prior to Saturday, he had lost four of his last five starts. This was his 20th victory of 2017-18, which gives the 35-year-old four consecutive 20-win seasons. Rinne's also ranked inside the top 12 in save percentage and GAA.
