Predators' Pekka Rinne: Wins even when not at best

Rinne made 25 saves in a 5-3 win over the Kings on Saturday night.

Rinne doesn't have many games where his in-hame save percentage is below .900, but Saturday was one (.893). And that stung daily leaguers. Rinne has been absolutely dominant at 36. Keep trotting him into your blue paint. He'll deliver.

More News
Our Latest Stories