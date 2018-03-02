Predators' Pekka Rinne: Wins fifth straight

Rinne saved 34 of 36 shots during Thursday's 4-2 win over Edmonton.

Rinne has now won five consecutive games to improve to a 34-9-4 record with a .927 save percentage and 2.32 GAA. Add his six shutouts, and the veteran is turning in one of the best seasons of his career and building a strong case to earn a Vezina Trophy nomination. The Predators also appear to be rounding into top form for another deep playoff run, so Rinne projects to remain a high-end fantasy asset through the end of the year.