Predators' Pekka Rinne: Wins in high-scoring battle

Rinne stopped 29 of 33 shots in a 6-4 win over the Devils on Saturday.

Both teams scored twice within the first four minutes of the game, setting the tone for the remainder of the high-scoring affair. Rinne came up with the ugly win, which improved his record to 10-4-3. His GAA rose to 2.92 while his save percentage dipped to .897 in 17 appearances this season. In his last seven starts, the Finn has allowed three or more goals six times, with the one exception being a shutout against the Hurricanes on Nov. 29. The Predators' next game is Tuesday against the Sharks.