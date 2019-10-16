Predators' Pekka Rinne: Wins in Vegas

Rinne allowed two goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The Finnish goalie trailed 2-1 after the first period, but the Predators scored three times in the second period to turn the game around. Rinne has won all four of his starts this season, allowing 11 goals in that span. He projects to earn the slight majority of the starts while splitting crease duties with Juuse Saros.