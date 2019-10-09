Predators' Pekka Rinne: Wins second start
Rinne allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Sharks on Tuesday.
He'll turn 37 in November, but Rinne is still an oldie but goodie fantasy asset. He's won both of his starts to begin the season and yielded only two goals in each contest. Rinne isn't the workhorse he was five years ago, but he should see about 55 start, giving him a great chance at his sixth straight 30-win campaign.
