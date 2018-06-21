Predators' Pekka Rinne: Wins Vezina Trophy

Rinne took home the Vezina Trophy awarded to the NHL's top goaltender, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne has finally taken home the Vezina after three failed attempts prior. Those three close calls included a couple of bridesmaids and a third-place finish. Rinne compiled a 2.31 GAA and a .927 save percentage during the 2017-18 season, posting a league-best eight shutouts en route to a 42-13-4 record. He didn't fare quite as well in the playoffs, amassing just a 3.07 GAA and a .904 save percentage during the run and 3.49 and .900 marks during the seven-game series loss to the Jets in the second round. The veteran netminder doesn't have a contract heading into the offseason, so it's possible he could don another uniform if the postseason showing convinced the Predators' brass that it's time to give 23-year-old Juuse Saros the reins between the pipes.