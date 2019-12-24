Predators' Pekka Rinne: Working his way out of slump

Rinne stopped 26 of 28 shots Monday in a 3-2 win over Arizona.

That marks three straight victories for Rinne and while the numbers are still somewhat pedestrian during his winning streak (.911 save percentage), it's good to see Rinne's game stabilizing after a dreadful November (.857 save percentage). He'll get a chance to make it four in a row following the Christmas break when Nashville hosts Pittsburgh on Friday.