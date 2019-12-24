Predators' Pekka Rinne: Working his way out of slump
Rinne stopped 26 of 28 shots Monday in a 3-2 win over Arizona.
That marks three straight victories for Rinne and while the numbers are still somewhat pedestrian during his winning streak (.911 save percentage), it's good to see Rinne's game stabilizing after a dreadful November (.857 save percentage). He'll get a chance to make it four in a row following the Christmas break when Nashville hosts Pittsburgh on Friday.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Slated for Monday's start•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pulls out overtime win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Taking on Bruins•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Plenty of support in win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing off against Islanders•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In dark stretch right now•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.