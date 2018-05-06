Predators' Pekka Rinne: Yields six goals before getting pulled

Rinne allowed six goals on 26 shots before getting pulled in a 6-2 loss to the Jets on Saturday. The Jets lead the second-round series 3-2.

It was one of his poorest statistical games of the 2018 postseason, but Rinne was hardly at fault. The Predators had 21 giveaways in Game 5, which created a tremendous amount of high-danger chances for the Jets. Even in the blowout, Rinne continued to battle until Predators coach Peter Laviolette mercifully pulled the veteran goaltender about six minutes into the third period. Rinne has been pulled two previous times this postseason, and following those poor performances, he is 2-0 with a .928 save percentage. Rinne should be better in Game 6 on Monday.