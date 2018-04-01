Predators' Pekka Rinne: Yields six goals in two periods
Rinne allowed six goals on 29 shots before getting pulled after two periods in a 7-4 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.
The 35-year-old has had a fantastic season, but he's not ending this season like a Vezina Trophy winner. He's posted an .862 save percentage, allowing 15 goals in the last four games. But despite the cold streak, Rinne still ended March with a 2.33 GAA and .924 save percentage. Although it would be nice to see Rinne end the regular season on a high note, he's already secured one of the best seasons from a fantasy goaltender in 2017-18.
