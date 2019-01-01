Predators' Phil Di Giuseppe: Scooped up by Preds
The Predators claimed Di Giuseppe off waivers -- via the Hurricanes -- on Tuesday.
Di Giuseppe packed plenty of promise as Carolina's second-round (38th overall) draft pick from 2012, but the University of Michigan product simply failed to garner a level of ice time that would allow him to thrive in Raleigh. At least in Nashville, he gets a clean slate with a club that has struggled with injuries up front.
