Di Giuseppe has a pair of assists in six games with the AHL Milwaukee Admirals after being placed on waivers in January.

The Predators' forward ranks are relatively healthy at the moment, leaving little room for a fourth-liner like Di Giuseppe to fit in. He will likely play out the remainder of the season with the Admirals, unless the big club runs into injury trouble. The 25-year-old Toronto native has just four points in a combined 24 games with the Preds and Hurricanes this season.