Predators' Philip Tomasino: Big night in OHL opener

Tomasino scored twice and added an assist in OHL Niagara's season-opening 6-3 victory over Sudbury on Thursday.

The 2019 first round selection (24th overall) also led the IceDogs with six shots on goal. Tomasino is expected to be a big part of the Canadian World Junior roster this coming holiday season, and health permitting, should shatter his previous OHL career-high of 72 points that he set just one year ago.