Tomasino was recalled from AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

Tomasino racked up 13 goals and 19 helpers in 29 games for AHL Chicago this year. The 2019 first-round pick could be in the mix for a regular roster spot next season if he puts together a strong training camp. Even if he does start the year in the minors, the 19-year-old should make his NHL debut at some point next year.