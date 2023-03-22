Tomasino collected a goal and an assist in Nashville's 7-3 victory over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Tomasino earned his second multi-point game in six contests, and he's contributed two goals and seven points in that span. The 21-year-old, whose season debut was Feb. 13, has made a great impression, providing four goals and 13 points through 18 outings in 2022-23. His efforts Tuesday set the tone for Nashville with Tomasino's goal and assist both coming in the first period.