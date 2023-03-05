Tomasino (upper body) was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com
Tomasino sustained the injury on a hit from Andreas Englund. Initially, Tomasino was able to continue, but he eventually exited the contest and did not return. The 21-year-old scored a power-play goal in the first period and now has six points through 10 contests. He can be considered day-to-day until the Predators provide an update on his status.
