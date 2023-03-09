Tomasino (upper body) will be in the lineup versus Arizona on Thursday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Tomasino has put up decent numbers in limited action this season, notching two goals and four assists in 10 NHL games. Even with decent offensive upside, Tomasino will likely remain in a bottom-six role, though he could see some opportunities with the man advantage.
