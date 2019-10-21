Predators' Philip Tomasino: Inks entry-level deal

Tomasino signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Predators on Monday.

Nashville selected Tomasino with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Still a year or two away from his NHL debut, the 18-year-old center has not allowed that to impact his level of play, as he's already collected 23 points in 12 games with the OHL's Niagara IceDogs this season. If he keeps up that pace of production, it won't be long before we see him in a Predators jersey.