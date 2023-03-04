Tomasino was demoted and recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Tomasino has five points in nine games at the NHL level this season. He was shuffled in Friday's paper move to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs.
More News
-
Predators' Philip Tomasino: Pockets assist Sunday•
-
Predators' Philip Tomasino: Provides two helpers•
-
Predators' Philip Tomasino: Nets first NHL goal of 2022-23•
-
Predators' Philip Tomasino: Up with Predators•
-
Predators' Philip Tomasino: Dropped down a level•
-
Predators' Philip Tomasino: Called up again•