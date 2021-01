The Predators recalled Tomasino from AHL Chicago and placed him on the taxi squad Thursday.

Tomasino is just 19 years old and isn't expected to have a role with the big club this campaign, but he'll gain some invaluable experience practicing with Nashville's NHL roster during his time on the taxi squad. The 2019 first-round pick racked up 40 goals and 60 assists in 62 OHL contests last season.