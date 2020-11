The Predators have loaned Tomasino to Team Canada for its 2021 World Junior Championship selection camp.

Tomasino spent the 2019-20 season with the Niagara Ice Dogs and Oshawa Generals, totaling 100 points in 62 games split between the two teams. If he makes Team Canada's roster, the 24th overall pick from the 2019 draft will almost certainly be reassigned to Oshawa following the conclusion of the World Junior Championship tournament.