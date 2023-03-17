Tomasino picked up an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Tomasino's assist came on Roman Josi's goal 19:35 into the third period, the Predators' lone tally in the loss. With Thursday's helper, Tomasino has points in three straight games, recording a goal and three assists in that span. The 21-year-old forward is up to 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 15 games this season. Tomasino still offers some untapped scoring potential. He could be worth a look while playing a top-line role due to injuries in Nashville's top six.