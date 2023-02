Tomasino provided a goal in a 5-4 shootout win over the Canucks on Tuesday.

Tomasino scored on the power play at 7:57 of the second period to put Nashville up 2-0. It was his first goal and second point in five games with Nashville this season. Tomasino, who was called up Tuesday, also has 12 goals and 32 points in 38 contests with AHL Milwaukee in 2022-23.