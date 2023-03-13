Tomasino scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Tomasino opened the scoring at 9:01 of the first period with his third goal of the season. His next impact was arguably bigger, as he set up Thomas Novak on the game-winning goal in overtime. Tomasino had been held off the scoresheet over the previous two games after missing one with an upper-body injury. The 21-year-old forward is up to three goals, eight points (four on the power play), 25 shots, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating through 13 appearances this season. He should continue to get a long look in the top six as the Predators compete for a playoff spot.