Tomasino notched an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Tomasino is up to one goal and four helpers through seven NHL appearances this season, all since Feb. 13. The 21-year-old is likely to be with the big club the rest of the way since the Predators have started to sell ahead of Friday's trade deadline. He could work his way into a top-six role, so Tomasino's ice time and usage are worth watching for fantasy managers in deeper formats.