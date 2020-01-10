Predators' Philip Tomasino: Posts five points following trade
Making his debut for OHL Oshawa, Tomasino posted two goals and three assists in a 6-3 win over Windsor on Wednesday.
Tomasino was traded from Niagara to Oshawa just a day earlier. A first round selection of Nashville (24th overall) in 2019, Tomasino is currently third in OHL scoring with 62 points in just 37 games. He signed his entry-level deal with the Predators this past October.
