Predators' Philip Tomasino: Posts five points following trade

Making his debut for OHL Oshawa, Tomasino posted two goals and three assists in a 6-3 win over Windsor on Wednesday.

Tomasino was traded from Niagara to Oshawa just a day earlier. A first round selection of Nashville (24th overall) in 2019, Tomasino is currently third in OHL scoring with 62 points in just 37 games. He signed his entry-level deal with the Predators this past October.