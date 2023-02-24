Tomasino notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Tomasino has settled in nicely with four points over his last four contests. He set up both of Mikael Granlund's second-period markers in this game. Tomasino has seen time in a top-six role, though the Predators' usage of their checking forwards has limited the 21-year-old's ice time a bit. He has a goal, three helpers, 12 shots on net, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating through six NHL outings this season, and he should be set for a consistent role since Ryan Johansen (leg) is out for the season.