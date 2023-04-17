Tomasino was sent to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Tomasino registered five goals and 18 points in 31 games with the Predators this season. He will get to continue playing in the AHL during the Calder Cup Playoffs. Tomasino accounted for 12 goals and 32 points in 38 minor-league contests this year.
