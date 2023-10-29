Tomasino returned from a three-game stint as a healthy scratch in Saturday's 3-2 overtime against the Maple Leafs.
Tomasino was held scoreless during the contest and saw just 7:55 of ice time, spending most of his time on the fourth line with Jusso Parssinen and Liam Foudy. Given his marginal role in the Preds' lineup, Tomasino doesn't warrant much fantasy attention at the present time.
