Tomasino scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Don't look now, but the 21-year-old Mississauga native now has a very respectable 17 points (5G, 12A) in 24 games since being recalled from AHL Milwaukee in February. Given the number of injuries to the Preds' regular top-six players (e.g., Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen), Tomasino has been promoted to a scoring-line role. Over his last 10 games, he has averaged 16:43 in ice time (including 2:41 on the power play), making him a very attractive late-season pickup in most standard fantasy formats.