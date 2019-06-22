Predators' Philip Tomasino: Slick-skating playmaker now a Pred
Tomasino was drafted 24th overall by the Predators at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Tomasino is a great hockey player -- he has skill, smarts and speed. But as one of the youngest guys in the 2019 draft class, Tomasino still has a lot of growth left in his game. He needs to get stronger on the puck. That's a given. But his first three steps are slick and his strong vision allows him to be creative with the puck. Tomasino could eventually develop into one of the elite playmakers from the 2019 draft class. But that's several years away.
