Tomasino (upper body) is considered day-to-day and will not suit up Monday against Vancouver.
Tomasino was injured Saturday against Chicago and will now miss at least one game as a result. The 21-year-old has six points in 10 games since being promoted from AHL Milwaukee. Michael McCarron will play in Tomasino's absence.
More News
-
Predators' Philip Tomasino: Hurt after hit•
-
Predators' Philip Tomasino: Involved in paper move•
-
Predators' Philip Tomasino: Pockets assist Sunday•
-
Predators' Philip Tomasino: Provides two helpers•
-
Predators' Philip Tomasino: Nets first NHL goal of 2022-23•
-
Predators' Philip Tomasino: Up with Predators•