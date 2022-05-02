Myers was promoted from AHL Toronto on Monday.
Myers has played in 27 games for the Predators this season in which he generated one goal, three assists and 50 hits while averaging just 14:53 of ice time. Despite the promotion, the 25-year-old blueliner shouldn't be expected to hit the ice during the playoffs unless the Preds suffer multiple injuries among their defensemen.
