Myers and Nolan Patrick were traded by the Flyers to Nashville in exchange for Ryan Ellis on Saturday. Patrick was subsequently traded to Vegas in exchange for Cody Glass, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Myers should slot in as a solid bottom-four option for the Predators in 2021-22. The 24-year-old blueliner picked up 11 points, 77 shots and 69 hits while averaging 18:52 of ice time through 44 appearances with Philadelphia in 2020-21.