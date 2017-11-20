Predators' Pontus Aberg: Concludes conditioning assignment
Aberg was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Sunday after completing a conditioning assignment.
Aberg's conditioning stint came after being a healthy scratch for three consecutive games. The Preds appear to be satisfied with the work that Aberg put in while with Milwaukee, as he was skating on the team's third line during Monday's practice. However, Aberg shouldn't factor into many fantasy decisions based on his production and that of his linemates, Nick Bonino and Calle Jarnkrok.
