Aberg skated a season-low 7:26 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders. He also failed to crack the scoresheet for the sixth consecutive game.

Aberg now has just a single assist in the eight games he's played this season, and he's been a healthy scratch three times. He is firmly entrenched in a bottom-six role for the Preds at the current time, and should not be counted on for fantasy purposes outside of the deepest leagues.

