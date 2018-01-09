Aberg's two penalty minutes were his only statistic during a 4-3 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.

After finishing his conditioning assignment on Nov. 20 Aberg has been scratched five times, and his 8:11 of ice time during Sunday's tilt was his lowest in over a month. The Swede has posted five points (two goals, three assists) in the 26 games he's played in this season, and on a positive note for Aberg, has been primarily appearing on the top unit with Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson the last two games despite the minute reduction. If Aberg can jell with the first unit and remain on the line, we could see an increase in his point production even if he sees less ice time.