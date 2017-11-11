Predators' Pontus Aberg: On conditioning stint
Aberg was sent to AHL Milwaukee for a conditioning assignment Saturday.
A player doesn't necessarily have to be recovering from an injury to go out on a conditioning stint. In Aberg's case, the Predators weren't able to give him enough playing time at the highest level, but having acquired center Kyle Turris, Nashville now has the luxury of giving Aberg more rink run in the AHL. The rookie has two points -- both assists -- through nine NHL games this season.
