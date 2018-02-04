Predators' Pontus Aberg: Riding the pine
Aberg served as a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game Saturday against the Rangers.
With the recent return to action of Filip Forsberg following a hand injury, Aberg is now the odd man out in the Preds' lineup. With just six points in 33 games this season, Aberg is unlikely to see any consistent game action unless the Preds suffer another injury to their forward corps. You can safely jettison him from your fantasy rosters at this point in time.
More News
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: Pointless in eight straight•
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: Minutes reduced in victory•
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: Watching from sidelines as healthy scratch•
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: Concludes conditioning assignment•
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: On conditioning stint•
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: Ice time on the decline•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...