Aberg served as a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game Saturday against the Rangers.

With the recent return to action of Filip Forsberg following a hand injury, Aberg is now the odd man out in the Preds' lineup. With just six points in 33 games this season, Aberg is unlikely to see any consistent game action unless the Preds suffer another injury to their forward corps. You can safely jettison him from your fantasy rosters at this point in time.