Predators' Pontus Aberg: Staying in Music City
Aberg signed a two-year, $1.3 million deal with Nashville on Tuesday.
After appearing in only 15 games for the Preds last season, Aberg is expected to take on an expanded role -- especially considering that he racked up 52 points in 56 outings with AHL Milwaukee during the 2016-17 campaign. The winger has steadily improved throughout his three-year stint with the Admirals and is a near lock for a spot on Nashville's 23-man roster. Fantasy owners looking to bolster the depth scoring in their lineups should consider adding the Swede.
