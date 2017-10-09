Predators' Pontus Aberg: Third-line duty in season debut
Aberg made his season debut for the Preds in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Penguins, serving as an injury replacement for Kevin Fiala (upper body). He played on the third line and recorded zero points in 14:45 of ice time.
It will be interesting to see if the 24-year-old Swede can secure himself a regular spot in the Preds' lineup this season after leading the AHL Milwaukee Admirals with 52 points in 56 games last season. If he does, it will likely continue to be in a bottom-six capacity, which gives him fairly minimal fantasy value at the current time.
