Predators' Pontus Aberg: Watching from sidelines as healthy scratch
Aberg was a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game Saturday against the Ducks.
Aberg played in five straight games in late November after returning from a conditioning stint at AHL Milwaukee, but he recorded zero points and averaged just 9:31 in ice time playing on the Preds' fourth line. Now relegated to the press box, he should not be on your roster in any fantasy setting whatsoever.
