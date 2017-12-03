Aberg was a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game Saturday against the Ducks.

Aberg played in five straight games in late November after returning from a conditioning stint at AHL Milwaukee, but he recorded zero points and averaged just 9:31 in ice time playing on the Preds' fourth line. Now relegated to the press box, he should not be on your roster in any fantasy setting whatsoever.

