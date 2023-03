Asplund was dealt to Nashville from Buffalo on Friday in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Asplund has two goals and eight points in 27 games while averaging 11:20 of ice time this season. The 25-year-old frequently served as a healthy scratch with Buffalo, but he'll get a fresh opportunity in Nashville. Asplund is playing through the second season of a two-year, $1.65 million contract and is eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer.