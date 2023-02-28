Schaefer, along with Tyson Barrie, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick, were traded from the Oilers to the Predators on Tuesday in exchange for Mattias Ekholm and a 2024 sixth-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Schaefer was selected 32nd overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He's picked up 47 points in 44 contests for a loaded WHL Seattle squad, where he'll likely remain for at least the rest of this season. Schaefer inked his entry-level deal in July, so it's possible he could get a look as a bottom-six option in camp next fall.