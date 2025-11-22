Schaefer scored twice and added an assist in AHL Milwaukee's 4-2 win over Henderson on Friday.

Schaefer's three goals this season have all come over the last two games. He's added four assists during his active four-game point streak. The 22-year-old winger, acquired from the Oilers in February of 2023, has yet to make his NHL debut for the Predators. He's up to 12 points in 13 appearances this season and had 14 points in 19 regular-season outings in 2024-25.