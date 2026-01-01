Schaefer scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Schaefer snapped a six-game point drought with the tally, which was the third in a span of 5:01 for the Predators. His goal stood as the game-winner. The 22-year-old winger has scored four times on 12 shots while adding 41 hits, 16 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 16 appearances in a bottom-six role. He's providing a little depth scoring but is still on the hunt for his first NHL assist.