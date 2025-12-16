Schaefer scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Schaefer scored in every third game since his Nov. 28 call-up. Providing consistent offense from a fourth-line spot is hard, but he makes up for it with physical play, and the Predators' improved offense with him in the lineup bodes well for him sticking around with the big club. The 22-year-old rookie has three goals in nine games, and he's added nine shots on net, 11 PIM, 19 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating.