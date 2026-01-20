Schaefer was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Schaefer has recorded four goals, six points, 63 hits and a minus-9 rating across 25 games in his first NHL season. Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body) is closing in on a return to the lineup, which resulted in Schaefer's demotion. The 23-year-old Schaefer had a long stint with the big club since being recalled from the minors at the end of November, and he could receive another call-up if the Predators deal with more injuries up front in the future.