Pitlick inked a one-year, two-way deal with Nashville on Tuesday.

Pitlick failed to break into the NHL last season, as he spent the entire year with AHL Milwaukee, for which he tallied 20 goals and 16 helpers in 63 appearances. The University of Minnesota product will likely see the bulk of his minutes in the minors again in 2020-21, though he could earn the occasional promotion to the NHL.