Predators' Rem Pitlick: Joins active roster By RotoWire Staff May 10, 2021 at 6:07 pm ET1 min read Pitlick was promoted from the taxi squad Monday.Pitlick has two points in nine games this season and has been a healthy scratch for the last 10 contests. He could slide into Monday's lineup against the Hurricanes if the Predators intend on resting some forwards in the season finale.